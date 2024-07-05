FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

