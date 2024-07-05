FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.27

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 91876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $955.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.32.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 1,403,628 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 164,023 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

