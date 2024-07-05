Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
About Fusion Fuel Green
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.
