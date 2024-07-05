Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

About Fusion Fuel Green

Shares of HTOO opened at $0.84 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.