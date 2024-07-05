G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.
GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GIII
Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GIII opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.24. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than G-III Apparel Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.