G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 189,239 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 72,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,702,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,180,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIII opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.24. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

