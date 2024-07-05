Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 3.5%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.64. Approximately 31,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 894,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.21.

In related news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total transaction of C$413,205.00. In other news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total transaction of C$413,205.00. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$141,500.00. Insiders sold 161,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,023 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

