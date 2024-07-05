General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.17

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.
General American Investors Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $157,558.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General American Investors news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $157,558.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $650,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $184,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
