GenTrust LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,148,000 after buying an additional 194,381 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $491.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $491.38.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

