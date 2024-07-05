GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.60. 11,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 103,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

GH Research Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.86.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 1,471,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GH Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Stories

