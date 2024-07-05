Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.76

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 15090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 297.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,127 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $881,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

