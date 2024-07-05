Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Shares Up 0.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.79. 1,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

