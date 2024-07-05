Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Up 0.7%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. 787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.
Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile
The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Guru Index ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.