Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.29

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 10443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.