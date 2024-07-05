Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.51

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 3687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $876.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
