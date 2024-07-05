Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 31,062 shares.The stock last traded at $66.21 and had previously closed at $65.93.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

