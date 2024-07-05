Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 31,062 shares.The stock last traded at $66.21 and had previously closed at $65.93.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Simulations Plus Stock Drops 15% Despite EPS Beat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Nasdaq vs. Dow Jones: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Sky High Stocks: Which Airline Takes the Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.