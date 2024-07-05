Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 159,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.