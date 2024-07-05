Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 9,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 31,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile
The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
