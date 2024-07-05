Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
GLBS stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
