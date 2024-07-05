GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Roger Chen Sells 4,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,928,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00.

GDDY stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $145.36.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

