goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.57

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$200.57 and last traded at C$200.56, with a volume of 4299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$199.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSY shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$208.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 25.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

