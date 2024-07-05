Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.81

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 164818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.
Golar LNG Trading Up 1.5 %
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.
Institutional Trading of Golar LNG
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 59.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 330,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
