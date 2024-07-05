Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.81

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 164818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 59.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 330,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.