Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of GORO opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

