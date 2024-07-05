Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.42

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 18323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $982.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 325,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,635,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 126,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

