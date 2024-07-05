Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Purchases 4,400 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 4,400 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$32,340.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag purchased 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag acquired 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$185,256.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Roy Sebag bought 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

Goldmoney stock opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.84. Goldmoney Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.45 and a 12 month high of C$10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -0.71.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

