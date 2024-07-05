Graham Paterson Acquires 25,000 Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Stock

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Paterson bought 25,000 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($62,926.89).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Performance

USA stock opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.56) on Friday. Baillie Gifford US Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.75. The firm has a market cap of £617.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4,050.00.

Get Baillie Gifford US Growth alerts:

Baillie Gifford US Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.