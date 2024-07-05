GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Up 7%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.32 and last traded at $73.32. 12,964,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 14,621,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

