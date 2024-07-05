Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 2.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 134,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,023,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $202,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

