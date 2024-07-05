H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.41. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

