Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,061 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Halliburton worth $85,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HAL opened at $33.78 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

