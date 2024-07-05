Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in agilon health were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in agilon health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,230,000 after buying an additional 1,521,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in agilon health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after buying an additional 220,986 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of AGL opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

