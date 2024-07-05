Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Up 9%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). Approximately 10,176,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,426% from the average daily volume of 666,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.47.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.