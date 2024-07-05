Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $168.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.07), with a volume of 210988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.97).

Harworth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £517.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,445.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.

Insider Activity at Harworth Group

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £24,784.76 ($31,349.30). Insiders have acquired a total of 16,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,518 over the last 90 days. 52.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

