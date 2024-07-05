Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $14.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,393.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 171,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,278 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

HAYW opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. Hayward has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

