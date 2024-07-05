Head-To-Head Analysis: HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRxADE HEALTH -177.96% -291.04% -130.03% HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TRxADE HEALTH and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 0 0 N/A HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TRxADE HEALTH has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of HWH International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and HWH International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRxADE HEALTH $8.27 million 2.90 -$17.84 million N/A N/A HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A

HWH International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRxADE HEALTH.

Summary

HWH International beats TRxADE HEALTH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace. It also distributes prescription medication, medical devices, and over the counter medication to pharmacies and medical clinics; and offers pricing transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services, as well as telehealth services. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lutz, Florida.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

