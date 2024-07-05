Head to Head Comparison: TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) & SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) and SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TopBuild and SolarMax Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild $5.21 billion 2.32 $614.25 million $19.84 19.11 SolarMax Technology $54.14 million 2.34 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.7% of TopBuild shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TopBuild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TopBuild and SolarMax Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild 0 2 9 0 2.82 SolarMax Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

TopBuild currently has a consensus price target of $436.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Given TopBuild’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than SolarMax Technology.

Profitability

This table compares TopBuild and SolarMax Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild 12.11% 25.87% 12.61% SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TopBuild beats SolarMax Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About SolarMax Technology

(Get Free Report)

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.