Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Down 6%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 64,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 559,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $780.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

