Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Down 6%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 64,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 559,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $780.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.53.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
