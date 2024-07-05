Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 265 ($3.35) price objective on the stock.

Helios Towers Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HTWS opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,530.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.65).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £17,404.80 ($22,014.67). In related news, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £17,404.80 ($22,014.67). Also, insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £21,620,000 ($27,346,319.25). Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

