Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Trading 14.3% Higher

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 2,700,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,250,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Hellenic Dynamics Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.61.

Hellenic Dynamics Company Profile

Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

