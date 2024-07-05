Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,173 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $558.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

