Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ASML by 58.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 203.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ASML by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 118.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ASML by 11,240.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after acquiring an additional 81,041 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,071.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $974.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.20. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.