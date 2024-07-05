Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,475 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VDC stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average of $199.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

