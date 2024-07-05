Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

