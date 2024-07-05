Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,108 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -272.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

