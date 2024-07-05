Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $3,608,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $300,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

