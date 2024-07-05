Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,164 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REVG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 105,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

REVG opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

