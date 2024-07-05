Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,829 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVLV. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 248,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,264 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

