Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $13.14 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

