Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,747 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $26,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

