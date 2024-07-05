Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.