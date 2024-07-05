Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $63,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,720 shares of company stock worth $3,511,521. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.48 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

