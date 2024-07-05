Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,088. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,998,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,446,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

